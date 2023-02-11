Tonight: Melodifestivalen 2023 Semi-final #2 in Sweden

Good evening Europe, this is Sweden calling! Melodifestivalen 2023 will be continuing tonight in Linköping with its second semi-final.

Sweden is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2023! The most anticipated national selection of the season aka Melodifestivalen will be hitting our screens this evening!

How to watch?

You can watch Melodifestivalen 2023 Semi-final #2 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

SVT 1

SVT Play

SVT webstream

About the show

The second semifinal of Melodifestivalen 2023 will be held in Linköping. A total of 7 acts will be competing for 2 spots in the Grand Final and 2 spots in the Andra Chansen.

Participants

Wiktoria – All my life (Where have you been) Eden – Comfortable Uje Brandelius – Grytan Panetoz – On my way Tennessee Tears – Now I know Maria Sur – Never Give Up Theoz – Mer av dig

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg

Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg 11/02/2023- Semi-Final #2- Linköping

Semi-Final #2- Linköping 18/02/2023- Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping

Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping 25/02/2023- Semi-Final #4- Malmö

Semi-Final #4- Malmö 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik

Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

