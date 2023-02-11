Tonight: Melodifestivalen 2023 Semi-final #2 in Sweden

Sweden

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 11, 2023 9:00 am 0 views

Good evening Europe, this is Sweden calling! Melodifestivalen 2023 will be continuing tonight in Linköping with its second semi-final.

Sweden is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2023! The most anticipated national selection of the season aka Melodifestivalen will be hitting our screens this evening!

How to watch?

You can watch Melodifestivalen 2023 Semi-final #2 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

About the show

The second semifinal of Melodifestivalen 2023 will be held in Linköping. A total of 7 acts will be competing for 2 spots in the Grand Final and 2 spots in the Andra Chansen.

Participants

  1. WiktoriaAll my life (Where have you been)
  2. EdenComfortable
  3. Uje BrandeliusGrytan
  4. PanetozOn my way
  5. Tennessee TearsNow I know
  6. Maria SurNever Give Up
  7. TheozMer av dig

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

  • 04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg
  • 11/02/2023-Semi-Final #2- Linköping
  • 18/02/2023-Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping
  • 25/02/2023-Semi-Final #4- Malmö
  • 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik
  • 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Comments:

Related posts