Tonight: DMGP 2023 Grand Final in Denmark

Good evening Europe, this is Copenhagen calling! We are heading back to Scandinavia tonight for the 2022 Danish national final – DMGP 2023.

Following Norway the next Nordic country to determine its Eurovision 2023 entry and act is Denmark!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of DMGP 2023 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

DR 1

DRTV

DR webstream

About the show

A total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 at the Danish national final- Dansk Melodi Prix 2023. The show will be held at the Næstved Arena in Naestved (Zealand ) and will be hosted by Heino Hansen and Tina Müller.

The 2023 Danish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public vote deliberation.

The Participants

Søren Torpegaard Lund – Lige her

Nicklas Sonne – Freedom

Eyjaa – I Was Gonna Marry Him

Frederik Leopold – Stuck On You

Maia Maia – Beautiful Bullshit

Mariyah Leberg – Human

Micky Skeel – Glansbillede

Reiley – Breaking My Heart

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The Nordic country has hosted the competition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 50 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reddi represented Denmark at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘ The Show‘.

