LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Supernova 2023 competing acts.

A total of 15 acts will partake in the competition in their quest to represent Latvia at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Supernova 2023 will consist of two televised shows a Semifinal and a Grand Final scheduled to be held on 4th and 11th February. The 2023 Latvian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury -public voting deliberation on Saturday 11 February.

The shows will be hosted by Ketija Šēnberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003). LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster has also released the competing entries. You can listen to them here.

Supernova 2023 competing acts:

24. Avēnija – You Said

– You Said Adriana Miglāne – Like I Wanna

– Like I Wanna Alise Haijima – Tricky

– Tricky Artūrs Hatti – Love Vibes

– Love Vibes Avéi – Let Me Go

– Let Me Go Inspo – Sway

– Sway Justs – Stranger

– Stranger Katrine Miller – Beaten Down

– Beaten Down Luīze – You To Hold Me

– You To Hold Me Markus Riva – Forever

– Forever Patrisha – Hush

– Hush Raum – Fake Love

– Fake Love Saule – Finally Happy

– Finally Happy Sudden Lights – Aijā

– Aijā Toms Kalderauskis – When It All Falls

Justs, the 2016 Latvian Eurovision representative is back in the game vying to represent Latvia at Eurovision for the second time.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 22 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

2022 saw Citi Zeni represent Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Eat Your Salad‘.

Source: LTV

Photo credit: LTV