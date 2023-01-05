LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Supernova 2023 competing acts.
A total of 15 acts will partake in the competition in their quest to represent Latvia at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Supernova 2023 will consist of two televised shows a Semifinal and a Grand Final scheduled to be held on 4th and 11th February. The 2023 Latvian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury -public voting deliberation on Saturday 11 February.
The shows will be hosted by Ketija Šēnberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003). LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster has also released the competing entries. You can listen to them here.
Supernova 2023 competing acts:
- 24. Avēnija – You Said
- Adriana Miglāne – Like I Wanna
- Alise Haijima – Tricky
- Artūrs Hatti – Love Vibes
- Avéi – Let Me Go
- Inspo – Sway
- Justs – Stranger
- Katrine Miller – Beaten Down
- Luīze – You To Hold Me
- Markus Riva – Forever
- Patrisha – Hush
- Raum – Fake Love
- Saule – Finally Happy
- Sudden Lights – Aijā
- Toms Kalderauskis – When It All Falls
Justs, the 2016 Latvian Eurovision representative is back in the game vying to represent Latvia at Eurovision for the second time.
Latvia at Eurovision
Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 22 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.
2022 saw Citi Zeni represent Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Eat Your Salad‘.
Source: LTV
Photo credit: LTV