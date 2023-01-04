Czech Republic: ‘ESCZ 2023’ live national final set for 30 January

The Czechs are reverting back to a live national final after 15 years in order to select their Eurovision act and entry.

The Czech Republic is all set to hold a live televised national final ESCZ 2023 on Monday 30 January in the majestic city of Prague. The Czech national broadcaster has received more than 170 entries for Eurovision 2023.

Kryštof Šámal ( Head of Delegation- Czech Republic) says:

I am proud of how the ESCZ brand has grown in the Czech music scene; the platform is becoming extremely interesting and attractive. I am pleased to announce that we have received an overwhelming response from the Czech music industry. More than 170 songs were submitted – mostly from Czech composers – and all with Czech vocalists. Picking just a handful of songs is getting more and more difficult and we hope to finalize the names of the finalists in the coming days. More details about the show will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Source: CT

Photo credit: CT