Ireland: Eurosong 2023 competing acts and entries

RTE, the Irish national broadcaster, has unveiled the six Late Late Eurosong 2023 competing acts and entries vying to represent Ireland at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool.

Ireland is working round the clock in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for Liverpool. The 2023 Irish national final is set to be held on Friday 3 February. The 2023 Irish entry will be determined via a combined national jury/international jury/ public televoting deliberation.

You can listen to the competing entries here.

ADGY- Too good for your love

Too good for your love CONNOLLY- Midnight summer night

Midnight summer night Wild Youth- We are one

We are one Leila Jane- Wild

Wild K Muni & ND (Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare)- Down in the rain

Down in the rain Public Image Limited- Hawaii

Michael Kealy ( Head of Delegation for Ireland/RTE) says:

I am really impressed by the quality and standard of the six acts we have in our Eurosong final this year. The Eurovision Song Contest is a global phenomenon, and the competition is getting harder every year, but whichever of our six finalists gets to represent Ireland in Liverpool in May, I’ve no doubt they will represent us brilliantly, winning new fans all over the world.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 55 times in the competition.

In 2022 Brooke represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ That’s Rich‘.

Source: eurovision.tv/RTE

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings