Happy New Year! Grazie Torino, Hello Liverpool!

Farewell to 2022! A warm welcome to 2023! One more year has gone by, one more Eurovision season is over thus making way to the 2023 season. We will be heading to Liverpool, England in the new year!

In 2023, we will be travelling to the old continent for the Eurovision Song Contest, namely to the United Kingdom who will be hosting the competition for the ninth time in Eurovision history.

Eurovision fans will be more than happy to travel to one of most iconic, happening and music inspiring cities in United Kingdom, namely Liverpool ,one of the most vibrant cities in Europe.

Liverpool will be welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon along with its glitter, glam and glitz for the very first time. The 2023 Eurovision host city is all set to welcome the Eurovision family in the best of ways with its iconic architecture and culture, amazing restaurants and cuisine, vibrant nightlife and music scene etc.

Both Liverpool and the BBC are gearing up in full steam in order to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in May. The Brits are working from strength to strength in order to showcase a mesmerizing and exciting show next spring.

Hello United Kingdom!

The Eurovision bandwagon will be heading back to the United Kingdom after 25 years, as the last time when the country hosted the competition was back in 1998 when Birmingham welcomed the international music festival at the National Indoor Arena.

2023 will be bringing about many pleasant surprises and innovations with itself. You can check out our provisional timeline of the upcoming events leading up to the Grand Finale of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2023 Eurovision season has already kicked off. Hence we already know the representatives of the following countries: Albania, Netherlands, Ukraine, Cyprus, Israel and Slovenia .

National finals for the 2023 Eurovision season kicked off in 2022 and more national finals and special presentation shows are scheduled to be held all over Europe in January, February and March.

A total of 39 countries will partake in our beloved contest this year. Monaco, Luxembourg, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Turkey will not to return to the contest in 2023.

The entire ESCToday.com team would like to take the opportunity to wish each and everyone of you an amazing New Year and a wonderful 2023 Eurovision Season! See you in Liverpool in 2023!