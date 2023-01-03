Estonia: Eesti Laul 2023 Semi-final running order unveiled

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster has unveiled the running order for the 2023 Eesti Laul Semi-finals.

A total of 24 acts will compete at the forthcoming Estonian national selection. The Estonian national broadcaster has unveiled the running order of the competition’s semifinals:

Semi- final #1

JANEK – “House of Glass” Ellip – “Pretty Girl” Kaw – “Valik” MERLYN – “Unicorn Vibes” MIA – “Üks samm korraga” Neon Letters & Maiko – “Tokimeki” OLLIE – “Venom” Andreas – “Why Do You Love Me” Bedwetters – “Monsters” Anett x Fredi – “You Need to Move On”

Semi-final #2

Inger – “Awaiting You” Linalakk & Bonzo – “Aeg” Meelik- “Tuju” Elysa – “Bad Philosophy” Robin Juhkental – “Kurbuse matused” m els – “So Good At What You Do” Wiiralt – “Salalik” Sissi – “Lighthouse” Carlos Ukareda – “Whiskey Won’t Forget” Alika – “Bridges”

Eesti Laul 2023 will consist of three televised live shows. The Eesti Laul 2023 Semi-finals will be held on 12 and 14 January. Whilst the 2023 Estonian entry and act will be selected via Eesti Laul 2023 Grand Final on Saturday 11 February.

12/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #1

14/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #2

11/02/2023- Eesti Laul Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2022 saw Stefan represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Hope’.

Source: ERR

Photo credit: ERR