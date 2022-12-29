Belgium: Duncan Laurence will be a special guest at Eurosong 2023

The 2019 Dutch Eurovision winner, Duncan Laurence, will be gracing the forthcoming Belgian national final Eurosong 2023.

VRT, the Flemish speaking Belgian national broadcaster, has announced that Duncan Laurence will be a special guest at Eurosong 2023.

A total of 7 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Liverpool. Belgium has opted for a national selection in order to select the 2023 Eurovision entry and act. Eurosong 2023 will be held at the Palais 12 in Brussels on 14 January. The 2023 Belgian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined professional jury/ public voting deliberation.

Each act will be competing with 2 songs, the songs will be showcased on Een from 9 January onwards leading up to the 14 of January, the day of the 2023 Belgian national final.

Duncan Laurence won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with his entry ‘Arcade‘.

Source: Een

