Tonight: Vidbir 2023 Grand Final in Ukraine

Good evening Europe this is Kyiv calling! We are heading to the majestic Ukrainian capital for the Ukrainian national final- Vidbir 2023.



Ukraine is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2023 and is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an entertaining national final.

How to watch?

You can watch the Ukrainian National Final- Vidbir 2023 at 18:00 CET via the following channels?

UA:PBC Kultura Channel

UA:PBC Kultura Channel web stream

UA:PBC Eurovision webstream

UA: PBC Official Eurovision Youtube channel

About the show

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 during tonight’s show. The 2023 Ukrainian national final will be hosted by Zlata Ognevich (Ukraine 2013), Kateryna Pavlenko aka GO_A Band (Ukraine 2021) and Timur Miroshnychenko (Eurovision 2017 host/Ukrainian Eurovision commentator).

The 2023 Ukrainian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation.

The 2023 Ukrainian national final jury consists Jamala (Eurovision 2016 winner/Ukraine), Julia Sanina and Taras Topolia.

Jamala, Verka Serduchka, Zlata Ognevich will be performing during the interval of the show.

The Participants

Moisei — I’m Not Alone OY Sound System — Oy, tuzhu DEMCHUK — Alive Jerry Heil — WHEN GOD SHUT THE DOOR FIINKA — Dovbush KRUTЬ — Kolyskova Tember Blanche — Ya vdoma Angelina — Stronger 2TONE — Kvitka TVORCHI — Heart Of Steel

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition thrice in 2004 (Ruslana), 2016 (Jamala) and 2022 (Kalush Orchestra). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 11 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 17 ESC participations, including 3 victories ( 2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).