Ladies and gentlemen Ukraine has selected its Eurovision 2023 entry and act for Liverpool! Tvorchi will have the grand honour of representing Ukraine at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Tvorchi were crowned the winners of Vidbir 2023 with Hearts of Steel and will defend the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision next May.

A total of 10 acts competed for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. Jamala (Ukraine 2016/ Eurovision winner), Julia Sanina and Taras Topolia were part of the professional jury.

The 2023 Ukrainian national final was hosted by Kateryna Pavlenko (Ukraine 2021), Zlata Ognevich (Ukraine 2003) and Timur Miroshnychenko (Eurovision 2017 host/Ukrainian Eurovision commentator).

Jamala, Zlata Ognenich and Verka Serduchka performed during the interval of the show.

The 2023 Ukrainian Eurovision entry and act was determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and has achieved great results in the competition, having won the contest thrice (2004, 2016, 2022). The country has enjoyed extraordinary results in the competition: 3 victories (2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings ( 2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013), 1 4th placing (2011), 1 5th placing (2021). Ukraine is the only country which has never missed to qualify to the Grand Final since the introduction of the semi-finals in the competition.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Stefania‘.

Source: UA:PBC