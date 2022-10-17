ESC 2023: The Official List of Participating Countries to be unveiled this week?

The BBC has revealed that the Official List of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Participating Countries is expected to be released by the EBU later this week. Will we see 36, 37 or 38 countries grace the stage in Liverpool?

BBC News has reported that Montenegro and North Macedonia have pulled out of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool for financial reasons. It goes on to reveal that the EBU is expected to release the Official List of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Participating Countries later this week.

So far 33 countries have confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with Australia, Moldova, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Armenia yet to officially confirm their participation or absence publicly. It is yet uncertain if there will be any returning countries ie Turkey or any debuting countries ie Kazakhstan.

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Andorra, Monaco, Slovakia, Luxembourg have all confirmed to ESCToday that they won’t be returning to the competition next year. It is highly unlikely to see Morocco and Hungary returning to the competition next year either.

Russia and Belarus will not be competing at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest as they remain under suspension.

The mystery of how many countries will make it to Liverpool will be over later this week. The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

Source: ESCToday/BBC

Photo credit: