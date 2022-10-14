North Macedonia: MKRTV withdraws from Eurovision 2023

MKRTV, the North Macedonian national broadcaster, has confirmed that North Macedonia will not compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus North Macedonia joins the list of the countries who have so far confirmed their non- participation at the upcoming Eurovision edition in the United Kingdom.

North Macedonia has decided to withdraw from the competition due to financial reasons. The hight cost of registration fees at the upcoming competition along with the accomodation expenses in Liverpool have led to the Balkan country’s withdrawal from the competition. MKTRV hopes that these issues are resolved so it can return to the contest in 2024.

Nevertheless MKRTV will broadcast all three Eurovision 2023 live shows for the Macedonian audience.

MKRTV released the following statement via their official Eurovision Facebook account:

Due to the economic and energy crisis and high costs, Macedonia will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, scheduled to be held in May in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The decision to cancel Eurosong participation is valid for this year, and for the future we will see. MKRTV’s official press release reads:

Macedonian Radio Television informs the public about the decision it has made, not to participate at the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in the United Kingdom. Such a decision is in the best interest of the citizens, taking into account the increased costs due to the energy crisis, which take up a large part of the public service budget, as well as the increased registration fee for participating at Eurovision 2023, which until now was 39,143.00 euros , and is expected to be higher in the coming year. This decision will allow saving on funds that would have beeen allocated for the Macedonian delegation’s stay in Liverpool, where the Eurovision 2023 is being held. However, MRT will broadcast the event, the two Semi-finals and the Grand Final on its channels. MRT hopes that the situation will stabilize, after which the country will once again participate in Eurovision in 2024.

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. North Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 21 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final on 9 times. North Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

In 2019 MKRTV opted for an internal selection and selected Tamara Todevska to defend the Macedonian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her epic entry Proud. North Macedonia won the jury voting in Eurovision 2019 and placed 7th after the combined televoting/jury deliberation, thus achieving its best result in the competition so far.

2019 saw North Macedonia enter the TOP 10 of the Eurovision scoreboard for the very first time. Andrea represented the Balkan country at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Circles‘.

Source: MKRTV/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/EBU