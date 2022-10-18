LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for its forthcoming national selection- Pabandom iš naujo 2023.

Artists and composers wishing to partake at the upcoming edition of Pabandom iš naujo 2023 can send in their applications to LRT until 12 December 2022. LRT has published the rules and regulations for its forthcoming national selection.

The competing acts will be helped by LRT financially to prepare for their respective entries and staging.

Audrius Girzadas (Lithuanian Head of Delegation/ LRT Chief Producer):

Every year, the “Eurovision” contest unites and gathers people in front of television screens throughout Lithuania, Europe and even the world. This is not only an important tradition, but also a unique opportunity to show this huge audience the work of Lithuanian music artists, who we are often proud of within the country. In recent years, in order to further raise the bar for the quality of the Eurovision national selection, we have provided support to the contestants. We will continue this, because we hope that in the selections we will see and hear both artists who attract full arenas and talented artists who are even less heard by the Lithuanian audience.

The 2023 Lithuanian national selection will consist of no more than 5 live televised shows ( 2 Qualifying Rounds, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final) with the first show expected to kick off in January.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 22 times at our beloved contest.

2022 saw Monika Liu fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Sentimentai‘.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: LRT