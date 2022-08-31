Eurovision 2023: Will Florian Wieder design the stage in the UK?

Will we see Florian Wieder design the 2023 Eurovision stage? We will have to see if the BBC extends an invite to the multi facetted stage designer to work his magic on the Eurovision 2023 stage in the United Kingdom.

The supremely talented and multi facetted stage designer Florian Wieder is ready to design the 2023 Eurovision stage if the BBC were to invite him. He had also submitted a concept and stage design for Eurovision 2022 but his proposal didn’t go through as RAI opted for Francesca Montinaro‘s stage design. Florian has designed a total of 7 Eurovision stages and has great connaissaince, experience and expertise when it comes to our beloved song contest.

Speaking to German media portal DWDL.de Florian Wieder has said that he will be up to designing the 2023 Eurovision stage in the United Kingdom if he is asked to do so:

I’ve never thrown my hat in the ring at Eurovision. We were always asked, but not by the EBU but by the broadcaster in the organizing country. Sometimes there are tenders, sometimes someone is simply commissioned directly. If we are asked, we will definitely present a concept. We did that in Italy too. But we’ll have to wait and see if there’s a call from the UK. The Eurovision is a mammoth event charged with a great deal of importance, and the awarding of orders is sometimes also to be understood from a patriotic point of view.

Florian went on to comment regarding the stage problems which inflicted the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest and that a plan B is always essential to have as back up plan if something goes wrong:

We can never completely rule out that something will go wrong. A few mistakes were made, which are easy for me to analyze because that’s my day-to-day business. The construction has led to a dead end that had no plan B installed. I really hope that will never happen to me because we always have a backup plan. And then also at the Eurovision Song Contest with each individual show, you would have to inform the producer or the broadcaster that something isn’t going as planned. At the Eurovision Song Contest, so many more people are involved and notice everything, as the acts from the countries adapt their performances to the stage well in advance. And then, due to technical defects, it had to be changed twice because the decision was made to use light instead of video. I understand the displeasure of many involved, but without any glee.

About Florian Wieder

Florian Wieder’s portfolio includes the Eurovision stages in Düsseldorf (2011), Baku (2012), Vienna (2015), Kyiv (2017), Lisbon (2018), Tel Aviv (2019), Rotterdam (2021). He has worked on projects such as The X Factor talent show in Great Britain and the USA, and the MTV Video Music Awards. And most recently the Bavaria Sounds in Munich and the British Music Time at London’s Hyde Park.

Florian is amongst the most sought after stage designers in the world today having gained much fame, name and recognition. He has achieved many awards and worked on many international events and projects throughout the world.

Source: WDWL/ESCToday