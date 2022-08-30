Eurovision 2023: Host City Bid Book deadline set on 8 September

The seven shortlisted potential Eurovision 2023 host cities have to submit their respective bid books to the BBC by Thursday 8 September according to the latest media reports in the UK.

The BBC has shorlisted a total of 7 cities in the 2023 Eurovision Host City Bidding Race. According to the Liverpool Echo the potential bidding cities have to submit their respective bid books to the BBC by 8 September 2022. Once the BBC will receive the bid books it will be then travelling to the candidate cities in order to evaluate and inspect the infrastructure, venues and the proposals in the bidding cities. The BBC will check out what each city has to offer and how it intends to host the competition.

After the BBC and the EBU finish their evaluation and deliberation, the 2023 Eurovision Host City is expected to be revealed by late September/early October.

Liverpool is one of the seven shortlisted potential Eurovision 2023 host cities vying to host the competition next year in the United Kingdom.

Liverpool Councilor (Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy) Harry Doyle told Echo Liverpool:

Eurovision was a very positive step forward for us when we were shortlisted. Fingers crossed, things look really good for the city. It is a partnership work for us, we’re working with partners across the region including the Mayor of the city region, and the leaders of the other boroughs. We’ve reached out to our partners in Ukraine as well. I think there’s no better place for Eurovision than Liverpool, and with the next steps, there’s a full process we are now following, with a bid that’s been put together which has to be submitted by September 8. We should find out, what we’re being told is Autumn, around the end of September, beginning of October There’ll also be a visit by the BBC to come and see our city and show them what we’ve got to offer. I think the fact we’ve got through the first stage shows that we can pull off a big event like this in our city.

Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle and Sheffield are all battling for the coveted right to host the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom has stepped in to host the 2023 Eurovision edition as Ukraine will not be able to hold the competition due to the ongoing war afflicting the country.

Source: Echo Liverpool

Photo credit: EBU/BBC