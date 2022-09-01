Finland: YLE opens UMK 2023 submission window

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster has opened the submission window for UMK 2023 and published the rules and regulations for the 2023 Finnish national selection.

Artists wishing to compete at UMK 2023 and ultimately represent Finland at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom are invited to apply to partake in the competition. The song submission window for UMK 2023 is open as of today with the deadline set on 6 September.

You can apply to compete at UMK 2023 via the following link here. A special jury consisting of music professionals will be responsible to select the competing finalists. YLE will announce the dates and host city for UMK 2023 at the end of the year.

Tapio Hakanen (Head of UMK Jury) says:

UMK has been growing in popularity for years now, both among audiences and artists, and it plays an indisputable role in helping new artists achieve their big break. The last few UMKs have resulted in bigger and bigger hits, both in Finland and abroad. BESS’s Ram pam pam was one of the biggest hits in Finland this year, and The Rasmus’ Jezebel captivated global audiences in the Eurovision Song Contest. Every song that competed in UMK22 has gone on to achieve great success, both on radio and streaming services. And when you consider the fact that the final had an audience of 1.97 million Finns, you can safely say that UMK22 has been a great success all around. We’re eagerly anticipating the artists and songs for this new season – now is the time to apply.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 55 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Rasmus represented Finland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Jezebel’

Source: YLE

Photo credit: YLE