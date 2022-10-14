Bosnia & Herzegovina: BHRT will not return to Eurovision in 2023

BHRT, the Bosnian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Bosnia & Herzegovina will not participate at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom next year.



Thus Bosnia & Herzegovina joins the list of countries who so far confirmed their absence at next year’s Eurovision edition in the UK.

BHRT has confirmed to ESCToday that Bosnia & Herzegovina will not participate at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom due to ongoing financial hurdle the broadcaster is facing. Unfortunately the country’s situation remains the same as in recent years.

Eurovision fans will be dismayed as the country will be absent from the competition for the sixth consecutive year.

Bosnia & Herzegovina in Eurovision

Bosnia & Herzegovina debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with Fazla, and is yet to win the contest. The Balkan country achieved its best result in 2006 with Hari Mata Hari‘s Lejla, placing 3rd in the Grand Final in Athens.

BHRT’s Eurovision journey has been marred by numerous hurdles in the past years, having withdrawn from the competition in 2013 and not returning until 2016 due to financial problems. The country’s return was short-lived as it withdrew again in 2017 and has not returned since.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was in 2016 when Dalal & Deen feat. Ana Rucner and Jala flew the Bosnian flag in Stockholm.