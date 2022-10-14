Spain: Eurovision royalty slay at the ‘Music On’ event in Madrid

Eurovision royalty descended in the Spanish capital, Madrid, earlier this month for OGAE Spain’s ‘Music On’ event.

Nikki French ( United Kingdom 2000)

( United Kingdom 2000) Emmelie de Forest (Denmark 2013/ Eurovision winner)

(Denmark 2013/ Eurovision winner) Sahlene (Estonia 2002)

(Estonia 2002) Gisela (Andorra 2008/Spain 2002 as backing vocalist)

(Andorra 2008/Spain 2002 as backing vocalist) Hera Bjork ( Iceland 2010)

( Iceland 2010) David Civera (Spain 2001)

(Spain 2001) Ramon (Spain 2004)

(Spain 2004) Eva Santa Maria (Spain 1993)

(Spain 1993) Ronela Hajati (Albania 2022)

The guests and attendees at the event were treated with the best of Eurovision music and the magnificent performances of the Eurovision stars. You can watch snippets from the performances on ESCToday’s Official Instagram account.

The show was hosted by Ines Hernand, who is a famous Spanish influencer and tv host. She hosted the 2022 Benidorm Fest and will be involved in the forthcoming edition of the Spanish national selection.

Many Spanish celebrities and VIPS attended the event including RTVE’s Eurovision 2022 team: Maria Eizaguirre (RTVE/ Head of Communication and Participation), Eva Mora ( RTVE/Spanish Head of Delegation), Fernando Macias (RTVE/Head of Digital Content Eurovision team), David Meca (Spanish Swimming World Champion), Pol Soto and Exon Arcos (Chanel’s dancers) etc.

OGAE Spain put on a lavish, glamorous and glitzy bash in true Eurovision style, circa 500 Eurovision fans attended the show. The event coincided with OGAE Spain’s 16th annual congress which was held on the same day.

Below you can find a photo gallery of the event courtesy of OGAE Spain:

We would like to thank OGAE Spain, Jose Juan Santana and Lucas Cabo for their kind hospitality and collaboration.

