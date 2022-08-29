Iceland: RUV opens Söngvakeppnin 2023 submission window

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for the 2023 Icelandic national selection Söngvakeppnin.

Söngvakeppnin 2023 will consist of three live shows ( 2 semi-finals and 1 Grand Final) and will feature a total of 10 competing entries. Five songs will partake in each of the two semi-finals, only two songs from each show will proceed to the Grand Final.

The Grand Final will feature 4 songs competing for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 ( 4 qualified entries from the semifinals). A 5th song might be added to the Grand Final line up if RUV’s special committee determines to do so. The three live shows will be broadcast on RUV in February and March.

The 2023 Songvakepnnin song submission window for artists and composers to submit their entries is open as of now until the 4th of October. You can submit your song and application via the following link here.

Experienced and popular composers and musicians will be approached to compose some of the competing entries.

RUV will announce the names of the 10 competing acts and entries in January 2023.

International Eurovision stars will be invited to grace the stage during the 2023 Songvakeppnin Grand Final.

Söngvakeppnin 2023 Timeline

18/02/ 2023- Semifinal #1

25/02/ 2023- Semifinal #2

04/02/2023-Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 34 times.

In 2022 Iceland was represented by Syster and their song ‘Með Hækkandi Sól’at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Source: RUV Photo credit: EBU