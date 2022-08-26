ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Greece will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus Greece joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2023.

ERT has opened the song submission window for artists wishing to submit their entries in order to represent Greece at Eurovision 2023. The deadline for submission has been set on 9 October 2022.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 42 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2022 Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Die Together‘ achieving a 8th place in the Grand Final.

Source: ESCToday/ERT

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/EBU