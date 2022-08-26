Romania: TVR confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Romania will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus Romania joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2023 edition in the UK.

TVR is yet to unveil the format it will use to select the 2023 Romanian Eurovision entry and act. It is more than likely that Romania will opt for a national selection in order to determine its Eurovision 2023 representative and song. More details will be released in due course.

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

Romania has competed 22 times in the competition.

In 2022 WRS represented Romania at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his entry ‘LLamame‘.

Source: TVR/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU