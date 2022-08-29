Greece: ERT opens song submission window for Eurovision 2023

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2023. Who will follow into Amanda’s footsteps next year?

Following the successful formula Greece has been using in recent years to determine its Eurovision hopeful and entry, the country will be sticking to an internal selection for Eurovision 2023 too.

ERT and Greece are working round the clock in order to search for the 2023 Greek Eurovision representative and act. The song submission window is open as of now until Sunday 9 October, artists and record/production/distribution companies wishing to submit an application can all send in their respective proposals to ERT via the following email: [email protected]

Applicants submitting an entry to ERT for Eurovision 2023 must take into account that they must submit an application to another broadcaster/country simultaneously.

ERT has released the following press release regarding the 2023 Greek Eurovision Song Submission procedure:

In the context of ERT’s participation in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in May 2023 in the United Kingdom, the Hellenic Radio Television invites companies active in the production or distribution of recordings to submit proposals for the country’s participation. The deadline for submission has been set on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Each proposal must be complete: i.e. include a performer or group with a maximum of six members, according to the regulations, and also one to three songs, which have not been released or performed to date either in Greece or abroad as in any way, in whole or in part. In the choice of participation, any artistic group supporting the performer and ideas (concept) for the promotion and presentation of the song will also be taken into account. The proposals submitted in the context of the above call are addressed exclusively to ERT. Until the completion of their evaluation, they may not have submitted simultaneously to a corresponding procedure of another body participating in the Eurovision Song Contest. Submission of proposals to [email protected] Contact phone number for information: + 30 210 6075405 Corporate Communications Department Department of International Relations

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 42 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2022 Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Die Together‘ achieving a 8th place in the Grand Final.

Source: ERT

Photo credit: EBU