Iceland: RUV confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Iceland will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus Iceland joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Iceland will once again select its Eurovision act and entry via its traditional national selection. RUV will be revealing more information and details regarding their national selection in due course.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 34 times.

In 2022 Iceland was represented by Syster and their song ‘Með Hækkandi Sól’at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Source: RUV/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU