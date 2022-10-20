Armenia: AMPTV confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

AMPTV, the Armenian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Armenia will participate at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK.

Thus Armenia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2023 edition in the United Kingdom.

The Armenian national broadcaster is yet to unveil the format it will use to select its Eurovision entry and act in 2023. More details will be disclosed in due course.

Armenia in Eurovision

Armenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s achieved its best result in the event in 2008 (Sirusho) and 2014 (Aram Mp3) when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

Armenia has partaken in the contest 13 times and has competed every year since its debut with the exception of 2012 and 2021 when the country decided to withdraw from the competition.

The Armenians have enjoyed much success in Eurovision, garnering a total of 7 top 10 placings in their 14 year Eurovision history.

In 2022 Rosa Linn represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her mega hit ‘Snap’.

Source: AMPTV

Photo Credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU