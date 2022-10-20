Australia: SBS confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

SBS, the Australian, national broadcaster has confirmed that Australia will participate at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK.

Thus Australia joins the list of countries that have so far confirmed their participation at next year’s Eurovision edition in the UK..

After securing a five year participation grant from the EBU, the Aussies will be heading to the UK next year for Eurovision! 2023 will see the country’s 8th Eurovision participation.

The Aussies intend to select their Eurovision entry and act in 2023 via their iconic national final- Eurovision: Australia Decides. More details regarding the 2023 Australian national final and the Aussie Eurovision 2023 project will be disclosed in due time.



Australia in Eurovision

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their seven year Eurovision history.

In 2022 Sheldon Riley represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his entry ‘Not the same‘.

Source: SBS/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU