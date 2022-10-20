Czech Republic: CT confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

CT, the Czech national broadcaster, has confirmed that the Czech Republic will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

Thus the Czech Republic joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2023 Eurovision edition in the UK.

The Czech national broadcaster is yet to unveil the mechanism it will use to select the 2023 Czech Eurovision entry and act. More details will be unveiled in due course.

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 10 times, out of which they have only qualified to the Grand Final four times, namely in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2022 We Are Domi represented the Czech Republic at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Lights Off’.

Source: CT

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings