The BBC, the 2023 Eurovision host broadcaster, travelled to Liverpool last week in order to have a meeting with Liverpool officials and paid a visit to the 2023 Eurovision venue, the M&S Arena.

The Director General of the BBC, Mr. Tim Davie, met up with the Mayor of Liverpool Ms. Joanne Anderson, Liverpool stakeholders & officials, the Liverpool Eurovision bidding team, The City of Liverpool and M&S Arena representatives. Mr Davie a chance to visit the 2023 Eurovision host city and its venue. A special BBC delegation landed in the upcoming Eurovision host city to supervise the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming Eurovision edition.

The City of Liverpool is quite pleased and enthuasistic to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and is looking forward to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon with all its razmatazz when the contest lands in town next May. The City of Liverpool has already kicked off preparations for the upcoming ESC edition.

Tim Davie spoke to BBC Merseyside and shed more light on Liverpool as the upcoming host city:

Liverpool has a great record of delivering great events. There is a soul to this place, the history of this place, the energy.

This is going to be a properly integrated production where we are doing real justice to Ukrainian culture. Warmth comes up a lot when you are talking about Liverpool and there is that sense of bringing people together and boy do we need it; these are not easy times. Being part of something that brings us close to Ukraine is very, very important to this event. Liverpool is twinned with the city of Odessa in Ukraine and the Mayor of Odessa backed Liverpool’s bid to host the event. This played the key role in the host city determination along with the city’s enthuasiasm to welcome the event with open arms.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11, 13 May at the Liverpool Arena (M&S Arena) in Liverpool, England. The BBC and the UK will be hosting the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of the Ukraine.

Photo credit: M&S Arena/ BBC/ ESCToday

Source: M&S Arena