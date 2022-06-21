Eurovision 2023: London is eyeing to host the competition

London, the capital of the United Kingdom, is also keen to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next year if the BBC gives the nod to the EBU and accepts the invitation to host the competition.

London is the epicentre of the world music scene and has hosted our beloved contest 4 times (1960, 1963, 1968, 1977). The British capital is amongst the hot favourites to belt the right to host the competition if the United Kingdom gets to hold the contest.

Glasgow, Manchester and London seem to be frontrunners in the race having the best infrastructure, venues, large hotel capacity and are all well served with international flight connections.

London boasts of having six aiports: London Heathrow Airport, Luton Airport, London Gatwik Airport, London City Airport, London Southend Airport and London Standsted Airport.

Backing from the Mayor of London

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, is quite keen to bring the Eurovision bandgwagon back to the British capital:

Londoners would welcome Eurovision with open arms. We’re ready to step up and support Ukraine by hosting a contest that pays tribute to and honours the Ukrainian people, and also celebrates the very best of Britain too.

Largest Ukrainian population in the UK

We must not forget that London has the largest Ukrainian population in the United Kingdom. The only drawback London faces is that the BBC and the British government are both pushing to hold large events outside the capital in order to give equal opportunities to other British cities.

The Potential venues

London has numerous large event venues, notably the 02 Arena would be adequately fit in to host the Eurovision Song Contest with a capacity of 20,000 spectators whilst the OVO Wembley Arena can accomodate 12, 500 spectators.

OVO Wembley Arena

O2 Arena

