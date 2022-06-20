Eurovision 2023: Aberdeen expresses interest in hosting the contest

Ever since the EBU announced that it had extended an invite to the BBC to host the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom, a large number of British cities have expressed their wish to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next year. Aberdeen is vying to host the 2023 ESC edition at the P&J Live.

Six Aberdeen MPs and MSPs have addressed a letter to BBC’s General Director Mr. Tim Davie stating that Abardeen has all the requirements to host the coveted event:

We believe that Aberdeen is perfectly placed in terms of infrastructure, cultural offering and sheer enthusiasm to hold the event.

Aberdeen is vying to host the competition at the P&J Live which can accommodate a total of 15,000 spectators. The city boasts of a large hotel accommodation and is served by the Aberdeen International Airport. Aberdeen has much to offer when it comes to culture, restaurants, bars and entertainment.

Mr. Kevin Stewart (SNP) released the following tweet regarding Aberdeen’s bid:

My @AberdeenSNP colleagues & I have written to the BBC asking them to consider Aberdeen as the host city for next year’s #Eurovision We have the venue, we have the infrastructure & we have the atmosphere. #EuRowieVision 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/366KnBtnHS — Kevin Stewart SNP (@KevinStewartSNP) June 17, 2022

The potential venue

The P&J Live opened its doors in 2019 and can house up to 15,000 spectators and is one of the UK’s most modern venues and is Scotland’s largest event complexes. It is in close proximity to the city centre and the Aberdeen International Airport.

Aberdeen is the second Scottish city after Glasgow to express its interest in hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Source: BBC/ESCToday

Cover Photo credit: ab-in-den-urlaub.de