Eurovision 2023: Manchester is vying to host the competition

Good evening Europe, this is Manchester calling! Manchester is also vying to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest if the BBC gives its nod to the EBU and accepts hosting our beloved contest next year.

The perfect city for Eurovision 2023

The city of Manchester has all it takes to host the event, numerous suitable venues, great hotel room capacity, an efficient transport system and a international airport linking to most European capitals and cities.

The city boasts of great infrastructure and know how when it comes to hosting large music and sports events. Notably the BBC’s Media City is also located in Greater Manchester, namely at Salford and is also the BBC Eurovision’s headquarters. The UK’s jury votes were delivered by AJ Odudu from the Media City in Salford.

Manchester Councilor Bev Craig is eager to bring Eurovision to Manchester. She revealed her wish via her official Twitter account:

Hello BBC Eurovision,

This is Manchester calling. Not the circumstances that anyone would want given the war in Ukraine. But if it’s to be a UK city- I can’t think of anywhere better, a great music city and fittingly home to a large Ukrainian community.

Three potential venues

We must not forget that Manchester has the biggest Ukrainian population outside of London and the city has three potential venues which host the competition next year:

Co Op Live Arena- (set to open in 2023) with a capacity of 23, 500 spectators

(set to open in 2023) with a capacity of 23, 500 spectators AO Arena- with a capacity of 21,000 spectators

with a capacity of 21,000 spectators Manchester Central- with a capacity of 10,900 spectators

