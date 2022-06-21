Norway: NRK opens MGP 2023 song submission window

NRK, Norwegian national broadcaster, has opened the MGP 2023 song submission window and published the rules and regulations of the competition.

Artists and composers wishing to compete in the 2023 Norwegian national selection can submit their entries to NRK as of today until 18 September 2022. Each composer/artist/producer can submit a maximum of 3 songs and at least one of the composers should be Norwegian. Priority will be given to local musicians and composers in order to promote Norwegian talent.

The competition is open to composers of all nations. NRK will select entries via 2 mechanisms:

Open public submission window

Per invitation extended by NRK to composers and artists

NRK reserves the right to choose the artists who perform the songs, but this is done in dialogue and with the consent of the songwriters.

The 2023 MGP will consist of several shows and will run from January to February 2023. You can check the MGP 2023 rules and regulations here.

Stig Kalrsen (MGP Producer) says:

The invitation is open to anyone who writes songs. This is a unique chance to try and grab a place in the world’s biggest music competition. We are open to all kinds of music within a broad understanding of the pop genre. It can be anything from sophisticated beautiful pop songs, to bone-hard rock, pink chewing gum pop, and everything in between.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 60 times.

Subwoolfer represented Norway at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Give That Wolf A Banana‘ achieving an honourable 10th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: NRK

Photo credit: EBU