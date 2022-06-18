ESC 2023: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon backs Glasgow’s bid

Following the EBU’s announcement regarding Eurovision 2023 and invitation to the BBC to host the competition next year, the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shared her thoughts on bringing the contest to Glasgow.

It seems Glasgow is one of the hot contenders to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next year if the BBC accepts the EBU’s invite to hold the contest.

Scotland’s First Minister, Ms. Nicola Sturgeon made the following statement regarding Eurovision 2023 via her official Twitter account:

We wish Eurovision could be in Ukraine but understand that in circumstances this isn’t possible. However, I can think of a perfect venue on banks of the River Clyde!! The Scottish government is happy to discuss with the BBC, Glasgow City, EBU and others.

We wish @Eurovision could be in Ukraine but understand that in circumstances this isn’t possible. However, I can think of a perfect venue on banks of the River Clyde!! @scotgov is happy to discuss with BBC, @GlasgowCC @EBU_HQ and others https://t.co/74YzxlWgWh — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 17, 2022

Ms. Sturgeon has showcased her support for Glasgow and the OVO Hydro Arena to host Eurovision 2023.

Glasgow ‘The potential Eurovision 2023 Host City’

The Ovo Hydro in Glasgow opened its doors in 2013 and can accomodate circa 14,000 spectators. Notably the venue featured in the Eurovision movie: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

The Ovo Hydro, the largest entertainment venue in Scotland, has great experience in hosting musical events and concerts. It is adequately located next to the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre and SEC Armadillo. Whist BBC Scotland’s headquarter’s are a stone throw’s away from the multi fuctional venue.

Glasgow is served by 2 airports and has an efficient public transport system.The city also has a large hotel accomodation capacity and has much to offer when it comes to culture, restaurants and nightlife.

If Glasgow does get to host the competition next year it would be the second time that the Eurovision bandwagon travels to Scotland. In 1972 Edinburgh hosted the competition after Monaco declined to host.

Source:

Photo credit: flickr