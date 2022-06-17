In the wake of the latest speculation regarding the 2023 Eurovision host city the EBU has given a statement regarding this matter to British newspaper Metro.

In the last few days there has been much buzz regarding the 2023 Eurovision host city with numerous media platforms speculating that the BBC will step in if Ukraine resigns to host the competition.

Earlier this week theUkrainian national broadcaster, UA:PBC, announced that Ukraine had taken the first steps to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil.

The EBU has given the following statement to Metro regarding the 2023 Eurovision hosting:

We are still in discussions with the winning broadcaster of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, our Ukrainian Member UA:PBC, and other stakeholders to find the most appropriate setup for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest. The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most complex TV productions in the world and clearly there are some unique challenges involved in hosting next year’s competition. Due to the logistics of hosting an event of this size, we are undergoing a broad assessment process ahead of a decision being made shortly on the most suitable location for next year’s competition to guarantee the smooth running and continuity of the event. We are discussing all the requirements for logistics, financing, capacity and, importantly, safety and security and hope to be able to find a solution that will deliver an event that has all the ingredients and excitement traditionally enjoyed by audiences worldwide.

It is early days yet to know if Ukraine will get to host the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest due to the hardships and afflictions the country is facing due to the ongoing war.

The EBU usually announces the Eurovision host city between July-October. We will have to wait and see how events develop in the coming months.

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with Kalush Band’s ‘Stefania‘, thus bringing the coveted Eurovision trophy home for the third time. Kyiv has hosted the competition twice (2005, 2017).

