UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has taken the first steps to host Eurovision 2023 in Ukraine next year and has provided the EBU with the required answers to the hosting questionaire. Several venues have been presented to host the event in three different regions in Ukraine.

UA:PBC and Ukraine are very keen to host Eurovision 2023 on home soil and will be working round the clock in order to accomplish this.

UA:PBC had a meeting a meeting with the Reference Group, EBU officials, the Eurovision Core Team and Eurovision partners yesterday to discuss the organization of the 2023 and evalauate the key factors involving the hosting: the presentation of guarantees and preparatory measures, in particular the security questionnaire, potential locations for the contest hosting.

Mr. Mykola Chernotytskyi (UA:PBC Head of Managing Board) says:

All safety and security related measures have to be prepared and implemented in close cooperation with the national authorities. So we held consultations with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (National Police, State Emergency Service, National Guard) and the Ministry of Defense. Their experts together with security and risk assessment units of UA: PBC prepared common vision of the security situation and measures to be taken for the hosting of Eurovision next year. We thank the state authorities for their involvement and prompt preparation.

Mr. Oleksandr Tkachenko (Minister of Culture and Information Policy) says:



Yesterday we submitted a presentation of the questionnaire for the hosting of Eurovision in Ukraine to the European Broadcasting Union. Within a very short timeframe, the governmental team managed to provide thorough and comprehensive answers. Everybody worked in a very efficient and coordinated manner – from the public broadcaster and security authorities to the Prime Minister who assured with a letter that all the obligations that we have assumed will be fulfilled. We gave detailed answers regarding security questions and other organisation nuances, proposed several venues. I believe that we should have exhaustive, clear and honest answers to questions – that is what we did. We understand that in the current circumstances both we and the EBU face a challenge of organising Eurovision in Ukraine. But we have accepted this challenge and, I am sure, we will surprise everyone.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has formed the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Organizational Committee for the preparation and execution of the competition in Ukraine next year.

Kalush Orchestra and Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Stefania‘.

