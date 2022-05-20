Finland: YLE confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster has confirmed that Finland will take part at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and will select its Eurovision entry and act via UMK.

Finland thus joins the Netherlands in the list of countries who have revealed their plan of action for Eurovision 2023 and confirmed their participation in the competition. The Finns have kicked off preparations in their quest to search for the 2023 Finnish Eurovision entry and act.

The Nordic nation will yet again determine its Eurovision representative and song via UMK . The song submission period for artists wishing to compete in the Finnish national selection (UMK 2023) will open from 01-05 September.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 55 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Rasmus represented Finland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Jezebel’.

Source: YLE

Photo credit: EBU /Corinne Cumming