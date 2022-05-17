Netherlands: AVROTROS confirms participation at Eurovision 2023

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has confirmed that the Netherlands will participate at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Just as the dust settles after the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest a number of countries have started to confirm their participation at Eurovision 2023 and have unveiled their plan of action for the forthcoming ESC edition.

The Netherlands and Dutch national broadcaster are amongst the first set of countries to confirm their participation at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

AVROTROS has opened the song submisson window for Eurovision 2023. The official press release reads:

AVROTROS has the ambition to want to remain successful on Europe’s biggest music stage, the Eurovision Song Contest and is happy to share below the opportunity for artists/songwriters to get in touch with the broadcaster and its selection committee. Ambition of AVROTROS and selection committee The selection committee aims for an entry with preferably a contemporary, but in any case authentic sound. A song that is able to survive in a competition. By a Dutch artist who can and wants to present a personal song in a distinctive way, in any genre, and if possible a personal story. The Song Contest Selection Committee 2023 A song can be brought to the attention of the selection committee by sending it directly to the following email address: [email protected]. The process will be supervised by Head of Delegation of the Netherlands, Lars Lourenco. Questions can also be shared via this email address. AVROTROS or the selection committee will not set up a trajectory(s) with an artist/songwriter to come to a (final) product. It is expected that a (demo) song of artist/songwriter with the above criteria will be brought to the attention of the selection committee at an advanced stage. Terms and conditions

Song is convincingly distinctive and meets the above description

More than one song? Send a maximum of the 3 best songs, considered convincingly fitting for the Eurovision Song Contest

Song has not been (commercially) released before 1 September 2022

Song lasts up to 03:00 minutes

Final date of submission is 31st August 2022

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition 5 times: 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975 and 2019. S10 represented the Netherlands at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Die Diepte‘.

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming