Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra release official music video of ‘Stefania’

The 2022 Eurovision Ukrainian winners Kalush Orchestra have released the official music video of their Eurovision entry ‘Stefania’.

The Ukrainian band has released the official music video of their Eurovision entry. The music video was released on Sunday 15 May after their victory and has gained more than 12.6 million views and counting in just a few days.

Kalush Orchestra’s lead singer Oleh Psiuk wrote the song as an ode to his mother:

I once dedicated this song to my mother, and when the war broke out, the song took on a lot of new meanings. Although there is not a word about the war in the song, many people began to associate the song with mother Ukraine. Moreover, society began to call it the anthem of our war! But if Stefania is now the anthem of our war, I would like it to become the anthem of our victory.

Photo credit: EBU