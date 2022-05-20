The BBC has announced that the 2022 UK’s Eurovision act Sam Ryder will have the grand honour of performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace.

The 2022 British Eurovision representative, Sam Ryder, is riding high on the road to success these days after his trimphant Eurovision performance in Turin where he brought the UK back on the Eurovision map with his 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Sam Ryder has been invited to perform at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace on the 4th of June. The concert will be broadcast on BBC 1 and will feature a live audience of 22,000 people.

Many internationally acclaimed British and foreign artists are set to grace the stage: Diana Ross, Queen and Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, Sir Rod Stewart, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys, etc.

Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews will also feature on the show.

Sam Ryder defended the British colours at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Spaceman’ achieving an honourable 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: EBU