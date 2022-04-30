Turin Calling: Rehearsals kick off today in Turin

The first Eurovision 2022 artist rehearsals will be kicking off today in Turin, with the first set of acts from the First Semfinal set to take the Eurovision stage for the first time.

The first artist rehearsals will be closed to both the online and onsite press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel.

The following countries will rehearse today:

Semi-final #1 (1st Half)



Albania

Latvia

Lithuania

Switzerland

Slovenia

Ukraine

Bulgaria

Netherlands

Moldova

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico in Turin on 10, 12 , 14 May.

Source: eurovision.tv

Cover Photo credit: RAI