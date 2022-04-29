Eurovision 2022: Fresh pictures from the stage in Turin

Italy 2022

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani April 29, 2022 9:30 am 0 views

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, this is Turin calling! The 2022 Eurovision stage is ready to go, check out the latest stage pictures from the Pala Olimpico.

Turin is all set to welcome the Eurovision 2022 acts and delegations who will start arriving in the city today.

Camera, lights, action! We bring you some more fresh pictures from the Eurovision 2022 stage in Turin courtesy of eurovision.tv:

 

The 2022 Eurovision stage has bee designed by Francesca Montinaro and her team under the flagship of Atelier Francesca Montinaro. The 2022 ESC stage depicts the elements of the sun, Italian gardens and water.

 

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is set to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: eurovision.tv
Photo credit: Atelier Montinaro

