Italy: The Sanremo 2023 line up is complete: song titles revealed

The Sanremo 2023 line up is now complete as six Giovane acts will be joining the BIG acts in the competition next February. RAI , the Italian national broadcaster, has also unveiled the song titles of the competing acts.

The winner of Sanremo 2023 will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool!

Giorgia – Parole Dette Male

Parole Dette Male Articolo 31 – Un Bel Viaggio

Un Bel Viaggio Elodie – Due

Due Colapesce e Dimartino – Splash

Splash Ariete – Un Mare Di Guai

Un Mare Di Guai Modà – Lasciami

Lasciami Mara Sattei – Duemila Minuti

Duemila Minuti Leo Gassmann – Terzo Cuore

Terzo Cuore I Cugini di Campagna – Lettera 22

Lettera 22 Mr. Rain – Supereroi

Supereroi Marco Mengoni – Due Vite

Due Vite Anna Oxa – Sali (Canto Dell’ Anima)

Sali (Canto Dell’ Anima) Lazza – Cenere

Cenere Tananai – Tango

Tango Paola e Chiara – Furore

Furore LDA – Se Poi Domani

Se Poi Domani Madame – Il Bene Nel Male

Il Bene Nel Male Gianluca Grignani – Quando Ti Manca Il Fiato

Quando Ti Manca Il Fiato Rosa Chemical – Made In Italy

Made In Italy Coma_Cose – L’Addio

L’Addio Levante – Vivo

Vivo Ultimo – Alba

Alba gIANMARIA – La Città Che Odi

La Città Che Odi Olly – L’Anima Balla

L’Anima Balla Sethu – Sottoterra

Sottoterra Shari – Sotto Voce

Sotto Voce Will – Le Cose Più Importanti

Le Cose Più Importanti Colla Zio – Asfalto

Two former Italian acts are amongst the competing acts line up: Marco Mengoni (Italy 2013) and Ana Oxa (Italy 1989).

The 2023 Sanremo edition will be held at Teatro Ariston from 07-11 February.

A total of 28 songs will compete in the Grand Final of Sanremo 2023 including the 6 qualifiers from Sanremo Giovani. The 2023 Sanremo winner will be determined via a combined public televoting, press jury and demoscopic jury.

Sanremo 2023 and Eurovision

The winner of Sanremo 2023 will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The competing acts at Sanremo 2023 will be required to submit a form to RAI ahead of their participation in the competition consenting that if they win Saremo 2023 they will be agreeable to represent Italy at Eurovision 2023. In the event that the Sanremo winner does not submit the form, RAI has the right to select the 2023 Italian act and entry from the other competing acts.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event thrice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964), Toto Cutugno (1990) and Maneskin (2021).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, Mahmood etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 9 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard including a victory in 2021.

The southern European country has partaken 47 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2022 Mahmood and Blanco represented Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Brividi‘ achieving an honourable 6th placing in the Grand Final.