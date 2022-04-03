Here we are again! ESCToday is proudly announcing its collaboration with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! From today and on a daily basis our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. Today we’re kicking off with the Czech Republic’s votes!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

We will start with the results from INFE Czech Republic! Let’s see how the Czech Republic’s points will affect the scoreboard this year!

Top 10 from INFE Czech Republic

1 point goes to France

2 points go to Germany

3 points go to Spain

4 points go to Finland

5 points go to Greece

6 points go to The Netherlands

7 points go to Albania

8 points go to Sweden

10 points go to Italy

12 points go to… Austria

A good start for Austria and LUM!X feat Pia Maria

Stay tuned for the rest of the votes as they’re coming through our inbox!