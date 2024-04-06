Eurovision fans, the wait is over! The legendary INFE Poll makes its triumphant return to ESCToday for its incredible seventh year. With each passing edition, the INFE Poll has solidified its position as the ultimate barometer of Eurovision sentiment. This captivating event has enthralled audiences worldwide with its vibrant energy and uncanny ability to predict the future of Eurovision.

Prepare to be swept away in the electrifying spectacle of the INFE Poll 2024!

As Eurovision fever reaches a fever pitch, we’re thrilled to unveil the latest edition of this beloved tradition. This year, ESCToday joins forces with the formidable INFE Network (the International Network of Eurovision Fanclubs) and its passionate legions of fans. Together, we promise to deliver an unforgettable journey through the very heart and soul of Eurovision fandom.

But wait, there’s more! The INFE Poll boasts an unparalleled track record of success.

This isn’t just another fan poll; it’s a true Eurovision oracle! Last year, the INFE Poll not only correctly predicted the winner, but it has a history of doing so twice before, in 2018 and 2019. Standing as a beacon of light in the often-turbulent sea of Eurovision competition, the INFE Poll offers invaluable insights and guidance to fans around the world.

Mark your calendars, Eurovision enthusiasts!

Starting from Sunday, April 6th, 2024, ESCToday will be unveiling the results of the INFE Poll on a daily basis. So, dear Eurovision aficionados, get ready to witness a spectacle unlike any other. As we embark on this exhilarating journey together, the INFE Poll promises to fuel the excitement and anticipation leading up to Eurovision glory. Let the countdown officially begin!