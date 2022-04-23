ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from INFE Rest of the World!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

Top 10 from INFE Rest of the World

1 point goes to Albania

2 points go to Poland

3 points go to Austria

4 points go to France

5 points go to United Kingdom

6 points go to Italy

7 points go to Finland

8 points go to Estonia

10 points go to Sweden

12 points go to… Spain

The Scoreboard

Spain 140 Italy 127 Sweden 112 The Netherlands 104 Albania 79 Poland 63 United Kingdom 61 Cyprus 59 Ukraine 58 Greece 55 Austria 45 Finland 39 Estonia 39 Australia 34 Norway 31 Serbia 26 France 24 Portugal 18 Azerbaijan 17 Montenegro 15 Germany 9 Czech Republic 7 Malta 7 Moldova 7 San Marino 7 Armenia 6 Belgium 6 Romania 6 Croatia 4 Slovenia 4 Israel 3 Ireland 2 Lithuania 2 Bulgaria 1 Latvia 1

And we have a winner!

Congratulations Spain on winning the INFE Poll 2022