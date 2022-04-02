Mia Dimsic, the 2022 Croatian Eurovision hopeful, has released the Croatian version of her Eurovision entry ‘Guilty Pleasure’ aka ‘Netko Drugi’ along with its official music video.

Mia Dimsic was crowned the winner of Dora 2022 and will have the grand honour of flying the Croatian flag at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ Guilty Pleasure‘.

The Croatian star has released the Croatian version of her Eurovision entry along with its official music video:

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 26 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

Cover Photo: Goran Čižmešija