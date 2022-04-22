ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Ukraine!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Ukraine!

Top 10 from INFE Ukraine

1 point goes to Bulgaria

2 points go to Montenegro

3 points go to Armenia

4 points go to Spain

5 points go to Azerbaijan

6 points go to Italy

7 points go to Albania

8 points go to Finland

10 points go to Poland

12 points go to… Australia

The Scoreboard

Spain 128 Italy 121 The Netherlands 104 Sweden 102 Albania 78 Poland 61 Cyprus 59 Ukraine 58 United Kingdom 56 Greece 55 Austria 42 Australia 34 Finland 32 Estonia 31 Norway 31 Serbia 26 France 20 Portugal 18 Azerbaijan 17 Montenegro 15 Germany 9 Czech Republic 7 Malta 7 Moldova 7 San Marino 7 Armenia 6 Belgium 6 Romania 6 Croatia 4 Slovenia 4 Israel 3 Ireland 2 Lithuania 2 Bulgaria 1 Latvia 1