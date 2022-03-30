Spain: RTVE confirms Nieves Alvarez as Eurovision 2022 spokesperson

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has confirmed that Nieves Alvarez will be the Spanish spokesperson at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Nieves Alvarez is no new face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as she has been the Spanish spokesperson during the Eurovision Song Contest voting since 2017. The celebrated Spanish tv hostess and fashion icon has been responsible to announce the Spanish jury votes at our beloved competition in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. This year the Spanish votes will be announced live from Benidorm.

Chanel will represent Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled on 10, 12, 14 May at the Pala Olimpico.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE