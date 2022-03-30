Ukraine: Jamala performs at Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham

The 2016 Ukrainaian Eurovision winner, Jamala, flew to the United Kingdom, namely to Birmingham where she performed at a special charitable show which was held to raise funds for the Ukrainian war victims.

Concert for Ukraine was held at the Resorts World Arena the in Birmingham and was broadcast in the United Kingdom on ITV and STV with a grand line up of British and international stars gracing the stage: Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Tom O’Dell, Snow Patrol, Manic Street Preachers and Gregory Porter.

The special fund raising concert was hosted by Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and Emma Bunton (former Spice Girl).

Jamala (Eurovision 2016 winner/Ukraine) was invited to perform at the special show where she gave a rendition of her 2016 Eurovision winning entry ‘1944‘.

Jamala hitting the high notes and showing the love for Ukraine

The special concert has so far raised more than 12 million pounds in its quest to raise funds for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

You can watch Jamala’s performance in Birmingham below courtesy of ITV:

You can watch the full concert below courtesy of ITV:

Source: ITV