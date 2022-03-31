Austria: LUM!X feat. Pia Maria’s Eurovision entry ‘Halo’ goes viral

The 2022 Austrian Eurovision entry ‘Halo’ has gone viral since its release. LUM!X feat. Pia Maria, the 2022 Austrian ESC hopefuls will be kicking off their European promotour in the coming days visiting London, Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.



The 2022 Austrian Eurovision entry Halo by LUM!X feat. Pia Maria has gone viral both at home in Austria and overseas and is currently charting high at home and in Europe. Just two weeks after the release of “Halo“, the official video has surpassed 1 million views on the official Eurovision Song Contest Youtube Channel. And the song has already been streamed 2.1 million times, including 1.7 million times on Spotify alone.

Halo goes viral

The international success of “Halo” extends across all music platforms. In addition to one million YouTube views and 2.1 million streams on the Apple, Spotify, Amazon and Deezer streaming portals (including 1.7 million streams on Spotify), the song has gained 2 million views on TikTok, 15,000 Shazam tags and a reach of eleven million via Spotify playlists.

Domestic success

The domestic chart successes are also impressive: the song has entered the Ö3-Austria Top 40, the official Austrian sales charts, at #20. It has reached #15 on the Ö3 listener charts and #2 on the Ö3 Austro charts. In addition, “Halo” is #2 on Shazam, #15 on Spotify, #18 on Apple Music and #6 on Deezer. The song is also booming in France, where “Halo” was added to the “Radio Playlist” at NRJ France and has since has reached #41 on Shazam.

Delighted with the success

LUM!X and Pia Maria are delighted the success of ‘Halo’:

LUM!X says:

I am extremely happy about the positive feedback and the immediate entry into the Austrian charts. ‘Halo’ is very special for me and I’m happy that people like the song. Thanks for the support also from all the radio stations and especially the listeners!

And Pia Maria says:

I’m living my dream right now, it’s unbelievable how many positive messages I receive about ‘Halo’. Whenever the song is on the radio, I get countless calls. I’m really looking forward to presenting the song live in front of the audience with LUM!X at the ESC pre-parties.

European Promo Tour

The 2022 Autrian Eurovision hopefuls will be travelling to London, Tel Aviv and Amsterdam for the pre Eurovision parties in the coming days in order to promote their Eurovision entry ‘Halo’.

LUM!X feat. Pia Maria will represent Austria at Eurovision 2022 with ‘Halo’.

Source: ORF

Cover Photo: ORF