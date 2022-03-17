North Macedonia: Andrea releases the official music video of ‘Circles’

Martin Trajanovski Andrea, the 2022 North Macedonian hopeful, has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Circles’.

Andrea was crowned the winner of the 2022 North Macedonian national selection and will represent North Macedonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. Check out the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Circles‘:

Circles has been composed and penned by Aleksandar Masevski, Andrea has co-written the lyrics along with Aleksandar.

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. FYR Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 21 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final on 9 times. FYR Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

Cover Photo credit: Martin Trajanovski/ eurovision.tv